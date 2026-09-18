‘We forget how good Suffolks were at our peril’: Princess Anne on how and why we should harness the skills of this rare breed

Tullis Matson visits the Princess Royal’s Gatcombe Park Stud to meet a flourishing herd of Suffolk horses – and discovers how they helped save the rhino

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Princess Anne stroking the chin of a Suffolk horse
The Princess Royal is a staunch advocate of rare breed conservation, and her Suffolk herd is invaluable to such efforts
(Image credit: Sarah Farnsworth)

Tullis Matson has an old black and white photo of a Suffolk horse ploughing a field with his grandfather. It’s not just a sentimental treasure, for heavy horses have had a huge impact in Tullis’s pioneering work with rare breeds. But that began with a passion for the horse.

“Suffolks, like many heavy horse breeds, put food on our table in the 1930s and ‘40s; they worked with us through wars, so now we have a choice,” says Tullis, founder and director of Stallion AI. “Do we let them go, or do we save them? It’s our heritage.”

Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.