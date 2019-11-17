A Yorkshire bargain? How much would you pay for a period farm house with a couple of stables set in glorious countryside?

If you’re a horse owner with one or two steeds and want to live the rural dream, check out this beautiful family home situated in idyllic Yorkshire countryside.

Priory Farm is located in the small hamlet of Rawcliffe Bridge, which is in the East Riding of Yorkshire. It is just a couple of miles from Goole and lies just south of the M62 motorway.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Epworth Equestrian (15 miles), Harrogate Riding Centre (46 miles), Snainton Riding Centre (59 miles) and Cottingham (35 miles).

You will be just an hour away (44 miles) from the prestigious Great Yorkshire showground and Yorkshire Equestrian Centre is a 45 minute (27 miles) journey in the lorry.

If you like to hunt head out with the North Yorkshire-based Bilsdale or stay local and hunt with the Highmoor Bloodhounds.

Perhaps showing is your forte? If so, sign up to BSPS Area 3B or NPS Area 4 for a range of local showing shows in the area.

Offered for sale by Hunters, this peaceful set-up is on the market at £600,000, so you will need to act fast if you want to make this your new home.

Let’s see if Yorkshire really does do it best…

The property is ideal for the owner with one or two horses. There is 4.5 acres of land and this includes a couple of paddocks. The land is top quality so it’s suitable for grazing or perhaps putting up a few fences during the summer.

The set-up stands discreetly down a private lane which leads down a drive way leading through to a gated entrance into a courtyard. Here are a range of brick outbuildings and stables. There are currently two loose boxes, a tack room, a large barn and a garage/workshop.

The five-bedroom house is a substantial red brick period home which has several original features including high decorative cornice ceilings, open fireplaces and an elegant staircase with mahogany hand rail.

There is a country-style breakfast kitchen with an AGA oven and a handy pantry.

Completing the downstairs layout is a sitting room (below), with doors opening outside, a dining room, a cosy family room, a downstairs cloakroom, a boot room and a separate attached office/games room.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday