



Winter weight is something every horse owner has to consider. While some owners look to shift kilos from an overweight horse in preparation for spring, for others keeping weight on their horse is a concern from winter to winter. But if your equine friend is approaching his twilight years or perhaps has a sudden drop in weight, how can you support him?

First of all, an unexpected and drastic change in weight is a possible sign of disease and discomfort. As such, it should prompt a call to your vet. Possible causes for such weight loss include:

Teeth: sharp edges may be causing pain and discomfort and reducing intake and resulting in weight loss

sharp edges may be causing pain and discomfort and reducing intake and resulting in weight loss Worms: Internal parasites may compete directly for the nutrients inside the digestive tract and taking nutrients from the horse. A heavy worm burden may also result in damage to the intestinal lining, affecting nutrient absorption and leading to weight loss.

Internal parasites may compete directly for the nutrients inside the digestive tract and taking nutrients from the horse. A heavy worm burden may also result in damage to the intestinal lining, affecting nutrient absorption and leading to weight loss. Pain: horses in pain, especially with chronic back or muscle problems, do not thrive, and a vet should be consulted.

horses in pain, especially with chronic back or muscle problems, do not thrive, and a vet should be consulted. Disease: discuss the problem with your vet if the weight loss has happened quickly.

However, if your horse routinely drops condition in winter, adjustments to management and nutrition will help him gain and maintain. If the above options can be ruled out, the next step is to look at the horse’s calorie and nutrient intake.

Winter condition for horses: why do horses lose weight in winter?

“Horses use the energy contained in their feed to fuel all functions within the body, including maintaining their core body temperature,” says Dr Stephanie Wood PhD, PgDip, BSc (Hons) RNutr, Head of Nutrition at Dodson and Horrell. “As the weather turns colder and wetter, the amount of energy the horse uses to maintain their core body temperature increases, although how much energy individuals use for keeping warm is influenced by factors such as how thick a coat they grow, how much protection they have against the cold, wet, and wind, and how well acclimatised they are.

“Horses don’t feel the cold the same as humans do,” she adds, “and are comfortable in much lower temperatures. Their ability to cope with cold temperatures is affected by rain and wind, as both of these factors increase heat loss from the body and thereby the horse’s energy demand.”

“To fuel heat production, the horse metabolises its internal fat stores, meaning that throughout winter there is a balance of using fat stores to keep warm and replenishing them from the energy consumed in the feed. If this balance is tipped so that the amount of energy consumed is less than the amount of energy used, weight loss occurs.”

Fibre first

Maintaining winter condition for horses who are poor doers, then, means feeding to meet their increased energy demands. “Ensuring the diet has adequate levels of fibre is the first consideration,” says Stephanie. “Feeding forage ad lib is the easiest way of ensuring they eat enough fibre. This not only supports digestive health, but the fermentation of fibre also creates heat, helping to keep horses warm from the inside.”

According to Dr Katie Williams BSc (Dist) RNutr, senior nutritionist at Dengie, the quality of the forage you feed is also key.

“Forage quality is largely determined by how digestible it is – the older and taller a plant gets, the more lignin, an indigestible feedstuff, is present.

“Late-cut forage will be less digestible than that cut earlier and so if you are looking for weight gain, find a soft, leafy early-cut forage which will be easier for your horse to digest. Poorer quality forage will mean you need to feed more in the bucket, so it’s worth investing in the right forage”.

Long in the tooth?

Horses with poor dentition are likely to struggle with maintaining condition through winter. In a Dengie-funded study, horses with poor dentition consumed about 2/3 less hay in the same time as horses with normal teeth,” says Katie. “It’s no wonder horses with poor teeth often lose weight!

“Providing fibre in a form they can manage is often the best way to mitigate weight loss,” she continues. Dengie Hi-Fi Senior or Pure Grass Pellets are ideal as quality forage replacers which can be fed ad-lib. If you want to give a soaked feed, Dengie Alfa-Beet is a super-soft, highly digestible fibre than can be used alongside other condition feeds.

The hard stuff

Most horse owners balance their horse’s diet with an appropriate hard feed to deliver the full spectrum of nutrients in the right amounts. “Conditioning feeds are energy-dense, meaning you don’t need to feed high amounts,” says Stephanie. “Dodson and Horrell CushCare Condition is an excellent conditioning feed option that is particularly suitable for horses who need additional energy but low levels of starch and sugar.

“It also benefits from the inclusion of carnitine for energy metabolism, probiotics for optimum digestive, and joint support, making it the ideal winter feed. Its unique crumble form means it can be fed damp or soaked, allowing you to tailor it to your horse’s tastes.

“For those who prefer to feed a more traditional mix, Dodson & Horrell Build Up Conditioning Mix is recommended. This highly palatable mix is ideal for supplying slow-release energy to support weight gain.

“Probiotics promote efficient digestion, ensuring horses can maximise their whole diet, whilst high levels of vitamins and minerals balance the diet.”

Tempting the fussy feeder

If your horse is the type to turn up his nose at his bucket feed or lose interest in his haynet, providing a variety of forage types can help maintain his interest and adding appealing tastes and textures to his bucket, or adding a horse lick to his stable, can help pique his interest. “The act of licking a balancer enhances saliva production, which helps buffer stomach acidity and supports the digestive system,” says Rachel Bowles, Equine Brand Manager at Horselyx. “This is particularly beneficial for horses with sensitive stomachs or those prone to digestive issues.”

She adds: “Horslyx Mint Balancer contains peppermint oil, which is an ideal appetite stimulant for fussy feeders. The appealing aroma and taste of peppermint can encourage horses to eat more consistently and natural foraging behaviour, which can help manage weight by promoting more extended periods of eating and reducing boredom. Plus, it provides a comprehensive blend of vitamins, minerals, and trace elements that might be lacking in forage and grazing. This ensures that your horse receives all the essential nutrients they need for overall health and well-being.”

Winter condition for horses: other considerations

Ensure you are rugging effectively Don’t scrimp on rugging a poor doer, as the less energy he has to use keeping warm, the better

Don’t scrimp on rugging a poor doer, as the less energy he has to use keeping warm, the better Access to water Ensure troughs remain clean and thawed to encourage your horse to stay hydrated

Ensure troughs remain clean and thawed to encourage your horse to stay hydrated Use an exercise sheet or invest in a walker rug for if you use a horse walker

or invest in a walker rug for if you use a horse walker Consider your clip Would your horse survive with a blanket or trace clip instead of a full one? Keeping his winter coat partially intact will reduce his energy demand for warmth

