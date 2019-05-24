Win tickets to Bolesworth International *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Bolesworth

Fancy watching world-class showjumping and dressage this summer? Then pay a visit to the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show on 12-16 June — here’s your chance to win tickets

BOLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL, one of the highlights of the summer show calendar, is teaming up with Horse & Hound to offer 20 lucky winners and a friend or partner the chance to enjoy this equestrian feast of entertainment on Saturday, 15 June.

The five days of competition combine top-level dressage and showjumping with great shopping and family entertainment.

You can be confident you’ll see leading international riders, top-class action and many spectacular performances.

On Saturday, 15 June you can watch the excitement unfold during the CSI4* showjumping, held in the magnificent International Arena complete with its very own moat.

You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching the ride and drive competition, introduced for the first time in 2018, as competitors battle it out for the coveted podium finish. This year’s competition will see riders jump a showjumping course against the clock before a quick dash to the waiting vehicle for their celebrity team-mate to drive, under the guidance of a qualified instructor, through a course of cones to try and claim the top spot.

As night falls, the Saturday evening party continues in Club Boles, with Australian sensations Furnace and the Fundamentals. They will be bringing their signature show, Furnapalooza, packed with a mind-boggling, memory-triggering matrix of music, complete with inflatables and light-up suits. Thousands of fans across Australia and the UK have seen the band’s show-stopping performances at Edinburgh Fringe, New Year’s Eve at Sydney Harbour and countless packed club shows — so don’t miss out on the fun.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit bolesworthinternational.com

How to enter





To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to this year’s Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show on 15 June, answer the question below.

Who is the title sponsor of the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show?

Send your entry with the correct answer to stephanie@bolesworth.com

