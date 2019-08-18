Welcome to the Haven: an aptly named horsey set-up with three stables and an outdoor school for them and a heated swimming pool for you…

Could this be your haven? A Kentish property with a cute yard and feature swimming pool has come on the market, perhaps for a price smaller than you’d expect…

The Haven is nestled in a quaint part of the Kent countryside, in Chislet, a hamlet with outstanding farmland and countryside views for as far as the eye can see.

Despite being in a rural location the property is within easy access of the A299 for either Whitstable, Faversham, London or Ramsgate. The village itself has a church, a pub, a village hall and a primary school. The seaside town of Herne Bay is approximately five miles away.

Equestrian centres in your local area would include: White Horse Farm (44 miles), Duckhurst Farm (45 miles) and Blue Barn Equestrian (31 miles).

Hit cross-country courses available at either Lodge Farm (53 miles) or Bonfleur (40 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 14 or NPS Area 20.

Perhaps hunting is your sport? If so head out with the East Kent foxhounds.

Your local racecourse would be at Charing, which is a 30 minute drive from the front door.

This horsey nest is priced at £850,000 and is being offered for sale by Equus Country and Equestrian.

Could you make this house your home?

The imposing detached residence is set in nine acres of land in a rural setting on the fringes of the village. There is an unfenced area of grazing which stretches to the back of the house and is bordered by a stream to one side.

There is a pretty stable yard with three loose boxes, a tack room, storage areas and a pole barn. Your horses will have a nice grassy view to wake up to every day…

To the side of the house is a 20x40m all-weather arena which is fenced by well-maintained post and rail.

The most unique feature of the property is the outdoor heated swimming pool. It is placed in the rear garden alongside mature trees and flower and shrub borders.