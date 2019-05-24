Walk the Spillers 80cm H&H Festival of Eventing cross-country course

Take a virtual walk around the Spillers 80cm cross-country course at the 2019 H&H Festival of Eventing.
The cross-country takes place on Sunday (26 May).
Fence 1 Keysoe logs (orange numbers)
Fence 2 log stack
Fence 3 step
Fence 4 wall
Fence 5a arch table
Fence 5b brush log
Fence 6 stick pile
Fence 7 water
Fence 8a step
Fence 8b stone wall
Fence 9a
Fence 9b ditch
Fence 10 rail
Fence 11 double brush
Fence 12 pallisade
Fence 13a water
Fence 13b cane
Fence 13c skinny
Fence 14 cabin
Fence 15 arch
Fence 16a houses (arena fence)
Fence 16b house (arena fence)
Fence 17 corner
Fence 18 cart
