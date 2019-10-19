Time for a life overhaul? How about running a 287-acre premier polo club in Australia…

If you’re fed up with the nine-to-five life, the lack lustre British weather or Brexit, why not up sticks and try your hand at running a world-class polo club in Sydney, Australia?

Hailed as ‘the nation’s most prestigious polo venue and one of the premier event locations in New South Wales’ by estate agents Christie’s International Real Estate, the set-up boasts 287 acres of glorious grounds, complete with the most luxurious equestrian facilities you might have ever seen.

The idyllic setting by the Hawkesbury River has panoramic views over the surrounding Blue Mountains. The club has been the host of the the World Polo championship in 2017, and even featured in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film The Great Gatsby.

An area of outstanding natural beauty, the grounds – which were established in the 1870s — are also just over an hour’s drive away from Sydney and 7km west of Windsor.

But do you think you could be business savvy enough to become the new boss of this horsey haven?

Set in 287 acres, the property is positioned on the Hawkesbury River at the heart of the nation’s polo community. It has access to an abundance of freshwater and the site was formerly run as a dairy farm.

Your resident horses will live the life of luxury in the first class facilities on offer, which include extensive stabling.

Could you imagine schooling in this indoor arena?

As well as hosting a number of polo tournaments each year, the club has been the site for high-end fashion shoots and the location for major films and TV shows.

There are three professional-grade polo fields and a beautiful lagoon…

You and your guests will also live in fine style…

A renovated barn house, a three-bedroom homestead, staff lodgings and garden pavilion are just some of the facilities within the club.

The property’s prime agricultural land is perfect for horse breeding, livestock and wagyu beef production. The establishment of lucerne fields produce approximately 10,000 bales of hay per year.

