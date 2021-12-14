A traditional farmhouse with lots of land, two stables and outdoor arena located in stunning countryside





An equestrian property in East Ayrshire is in need of a horsey resident to make the most of its facilities and countryside setting.

Meadowlands Farm can be found in a private yet accessible location on the Old Glasgow Road, 3 miles north of Stewarton, 6.5 miles from Newton Mearns and about 20 miles south of Glasgow city centre.

The local town of Stewarton provides a range of services and facilities, including a mainline railway station with a regular service to Glasgow.

Local equestrian centres include Ayrshire Equitation Centre (25 miles) and Lionsgate Riding Centre (25 miles). Morris Equestrian Centre, a state of the art equestrian facility and competition centre, is just under 15 minutes (6 miles) from the front door. Muirmill Equestrian Centre is 15 miles away and regularly hosts showjumping and dressage fixtures throughout the season.

If showing is your sport of choice, sign up to BSPS Scotland, and if you want to join your local riding club then become a member of the North Ayrshire Riding Club.

Ayr Racecourse is located half an hour — or 22 miles — from the front door.

Offered for sale by Galbraith Group, this Scottish delight is priced at £875,000. Will you be looking to book a viewing?

Meadowlands Farm is approached down a tarmac drive in a sheltered and very private position, surrounded by vast countryside ideal for hacking.

The property is sold in two lots. The main lot includes 18.58 acres of land, incorporating an outdoor arena and grazing. The second lot boasts about 34.94 acres split between two fields. There is lapsed planning permission for a wind turbine at the property.

The outdoor arena measures 20x30m and has a silica sand surface.

There are two stables with solar powered light and a cold water tap. Other outbuildings include a log store, a hen house and a building with a slate roof where the wood pellet boiler is housed.

Meadowlands was built in 1831 with a white render finish under a slate roof, and has been extended and modernised over the years.

On the ground floor is a spacious dining kitchen, which is fitted with a range of floor and wall mounted units including a centre island with gas hob and electric oven and a navy Aga.

The sitting room has an impressive vaulted ceiling, dual aspect windows, deep window sills, wood burning stove and double glass doors to the hall. The property contains three bedrooms.

