If you're looking to boost your riding with some expert tuition and succumb to full-on luxury in one fell swoop, Lucknam Park in Wiltshire could be the answer...

The equestrian facilities

Lucknam Park is home to 35 horses, as well as a 60x20m arena and an extensive cross-country course, under the management of Dawn Cameron. All abilities are catered for with livery, breaking-in and schooling services offered as well, plus clinics with Richard Waygood and Stephen Hadley.

If all you’re really after is a chance to get out in the fresh air and enjoy the scenery from a horse, this is the place. The hotel is nestled amid 500 acres of stunning Wiltshire parkland — perfect for long summer jaunts, or brisk winter hacks.

The bedrooms

Kick back in one of Lucknam Park’s beautiful, well appointed rooms, each of which is individually styled with traditional touches mingled with modern comforts. Choose from cosy Classic rooms, spacious Garden or Park rooms, or indulge in a sumptuous suite. From £290 per night.

The bathrooms

After an intensive lesson or a long ride, what could be better than sinking into a huge bathtub with a glass of champagne, or whatever post-riding refreshment takes your fancy? The bathrooms here are seriously luxurious, with a marble finish and steaming rainfall showers, plus fluffy bathrobes and slippers to ease yourself into afterwards.

The food

Slow roasted pork belly, Brecon lamb two ways, Scottish scallops — the food on offer at Lucknam Park has our tummies rumbling. Refuel in the elegant, Michelin-starred Park restaurant, or head to the Brasserie for a more relaxed experience.

If you haven’t succumbed to a food coma after dinner, enjoying coffee and chocolates by the fire in the library might just do the trick. There are also board games for those with energy left.

The spa

Lucknam Park’s newly-refurbished, extensive spa complex is just the ticket when it comes to soothing your aching muscles, and happily, it is just a stroll away across the pretty courtyard. Choose from a huge list of treatments, or simply relax in the 20m pool and assortment of themed thermal cabins.

It would be a shame to have to choose between lounging outside or enjoying the spa on a warm summer’s day. Lucky, the spa opens out into the gardens, with an indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy pool, salt water plunge pool and sun terrace. Never has riding been this relaxing.

Don’t miss our horse riding holidays special in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (18 February 2016), where H&H’s Briony Reed heads to Portugal to brush up on her dressage in the sun