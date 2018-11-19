6 tips to help you nail downward transitions

Whether in training at home or while out competing, downward transitions are a necessity. But although we ride them frequently, it can be easy to forget how to ride them correctly. Here, event rider Franky Reid-Warrilow (pictured) gives her top tips on how to ride perfect downward transitions…

1. Practise half halts — make sure your horse doesn’t drop behind your leg. If you can focus at keeping them in front of your leg, it will aid a much smoother transition.

2. Practise half steps — when in trot, for example, practise going at half speed. Slow down without coming to a walk. The key here again is to not let your horse drop behind your leg, but to make sure they are waiting for you for their next instruction. Once you can master five steps like this, you can then slow to a walk.

3. Practise accuracy — be strict with yourself when deciding when you are going to do the transition, and make sure you practise hitting your markers.

4. Preparation — don’t just get your marker and think ‘woah’. You need to go through the process in your mind so you are able to let the horse know what he is doing. Help him understand the steps you will take to prepare for the outcome you need.

5. Don’t pull — only use the reins as a last resort when teaching a young horse. Pulling will stop the horse travelling forwards in the transition — the instructions need to come from your seat and leg aid. When practising you can also use your voice.

6. Don’t treat it like an emergency stop!

