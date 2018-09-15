6 horseboxes to suit all budgets and requirements

If you want to transport your horses in style and comfort, take a look at this selection of horseboxes for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Smart luxury living’

Weight: HGV

Number of horses: five

Vehicle reg year: 1998

Selling points: “This Scania coachbuilt horsebox is stalled for five horses with four herringbone, padded, adjustable partitions. It has a large external tack locker and a smart, spacious living with a large bathroom. There is seating and sleeping for four people, plus a hob, sink, fridge, cooker and a large amount of storage space. The bathroom is large with a separate shower cubicle and toilet. Long MOT.”

View the advert

Find other HGV horseboxes for sale

2. ‘Has it all’

Weight: 7.5T

Number of horses: three

Selling points: “This premium Oakley horsebox has it all. The driver’s cab features leather upholstery, automatic gearbox, sat nav, reversing camera, electric windows and mirrors, air conditioning, power steering, ABS and all other standard Iveco equipment. The living area features leather upholstery, electronic satellite dish and receiver, bathroom with shower cubicle, toilet, and wash basin, on-board remote generator and central heating. Plus a kitchen area with fridge, microwave, hob and sink, glasses cabinet, wardrobe, loads of storage lockers inside and out. The horse area is stalled for three with windows, a floor drain, roof vents and camera.”

View the advert

Find other 7.5T horseboxes for sale

3. ‘Excellent condition’

Weight: 5.7T

Number of horses: three

Selling points: “This Mercedes Benz 609D 5.7T was coachbuilt by Highbarn Horseboxes. Its mileage reads 154,000km and it has a long MOT. It is stalled for up to three with excellent height and width. There are two herringbone, adjustable partitions and a well-balanced rear ramp. There is a large external tack locker which intrudes into the living area and not the horse area. There is a smart, compact living with seating, hob, sink, storage space. and sleeping space for two. It is in excellent condition throughout for the age and is very reliable.”

View the advert

Find other 5T horseboxes for sale

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Huge spec’

Weight: 3.5T

Number of horses: two

Vehicle reg year: 2016

Selling points: “This is the ultimate 3.5T lorry. It is a 2016 Renault Master, coachbuilt by STX. It has done 5,500 miles from new and is fully automatic with tip tronic. It features full leather seating, MP3, CD, radio, sat nav, air conditioning, air conditioning and multi-functional steering wheel. This horsebox is stalled for two rear facing with full padded, strengthened, adjustable partitions with full sniffer board. There is LED lighting throughout and fans in the horse area. There are twin saddle and bridle racks and a large door at the rear, plus a tow bar. There is a CCTV camera system, metallic paint and this horsebox is in pristine condition throughout.”

View the advert

Find other 3.5T horseboxes for sale

5. ‘All the extras’

Number of horses: three

Vehicle reg year: 2016

Selling points: “This luxury horsebox is built on an Iveco 100E19 chassis with only 10,000 miles on the clock. The horsebox is luxurious with all the extras including pop-out, bed above the bathroom, diesel heating, air conditioning in both the cab and the living area, sat nav, CCTV. This horsebox carries three horses and can sleep six people.”

View the advert

Find other three-horse horseboxes for sale

6. ‘As new’

Weight: 3.5T

Number of horses: two

Selling points: “This ICE Dynamic horsebox is stalled for two with a padded stallion partition. There is a safety drop down bar in the horse area, with reinforced bulk head, steel floor and insulated roof. There are external tack lockers, a horse wash and storage over the luton. There is also a hob, sink and table, plus a bed in the living area. This horsebox is finished with a grey and cream interior and leather throughout with 64,000 miles on the clock.”

View the advert

Find other two-horse horseboxes for sale

Find other horseboxes for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way