Riding on the beach: plan a trip to Holkham

There’s a reason the Household Cavalry choose Holkham beach to take their horses for a summer break each year — riders can paddle, splash and gallop undisturbed for miles along the Norfolk coast. And that certainly beats a London stable and sand arena.

So if you’re tempted to organise your own horse riding holiday to the area so you can enjoy the wide-open spaces riding on the beach, the Horse & Hound team are here to help.

Plan your trip, box-up, grab a neck strap and get ready to get wet…

There is dedicated parking for horseboxes, but it is limited and in summer months gets filled up very quickly. It is less busy in winter, but the area can become waterlogged.

It is vital to check tide times before planning a visit — horses can only access the beach at low tide. A link to weather and tides can be found at www.holkham.co.uk

The beach is privately owned and the gates to the car park are locked outside core summer and winter hours.

You must access the beach from the end of Lady Anne’s Drive by following the white arrows on the marker posts. This route takes you directly to the beach and safely through the dunes and developing saltmarsh that are very easily damaged. Always return by the same route.

Once on the beach, horses may be ridden anywhere on the sand but below the high tide mark. You must not ride beyond the beach huts at Wells as it can be very busy — especially in the summer.

Riding is not permitted on the sand dunes, shingle ridges, saltmarsh or within the pines.

There is no public phone and mobile phone coverage can be patchy, so make a plan of what you will do in the case of an accident before setting off.

Stay safe on the beach with your horse

Where to stay with your horse

Whitehall Farm

Whitehall Farm is a 560-acre working farm within the Holkham Estate, just 2.5 miles south of the North Norfolk coastline, close to the village of Burnham Thorpe.

Price: £88 for a double room per night. Glamping, camping and own vehicle accommodation also available. £14 per night per horse for grazing. £18 per night per horse for a stable with grazing.

Visit: www.whitehallfarm-accommodation.com

Courtyard Farm

Courtyard Farm offers basic self-catering accommodation in a converted farm building. They provide you with bunk beds, cooking rings, toilets, showers, kettle and a fridge, a table and chairs. But you will need to bring sleeping bags, towels and utensils. Something to consider when you’re filling a car with horsey gear too.

Price: £15 per night per person for accommodation in the bunkhouse barn. Camping and own vehicle accommodation also available. £10 per horse per night in paddocks or stables.

Visit: www.courtyardfarm.co.uk

Home Farm Stables

Home Farm Stables is a B&B located n beautifully converted barns, with all rooms having en-suite bathrooms.

Price: £49 per night per person for accommodation. £24 per night for a stable with a shavings bed and grazing and grazing only is £15 per night.

Visit: www.homefarmstables.com

For more information visit www.holkham.co.uk