Heading to HOYS: versatile home-produced New Forest to put on showing shoes for NEC trip

One home-produced New Forest pony has added another string to his extensive bow, as he gets ready to take his owner for a spin at the 2018 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Newcopse Tigger, who is owned and competed by Liz Mansbridge, has qualified for the NPS/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland ridden New Forest Pony of the Year final, after taking the coveted ticket at the New Forest and Hampshire County Show in July.

As well as his show ring achievements, this Forest-bred gelding has been dubbed by his owner as a ‘true all-rounder’, as he also takes part in racing, British Dressage (BD) and British Eventing competitions.

“He is a one in a million pony,” said Liz, who has an office-based job during the week and fits Tigger’s training and showing around her work. “He was born on the New Forest and spent the first year of his life living out with his dam before starting his education.

“I intended him to do a bit of everything and he actually competed in the New Forest point-to-point race two years in row, coming second and third, before he started his showing career. He is so versatile. We compete in eventing classes, up to 90cm, do arena eventing, and have been lucky enough to also qualify for the BD Petplan area festival final, the BD native pony dressage champs and the BSPS Heritage Olympia semi-final.

“I first started showing Tigger at local level and he really enjoyed the environment and he came away with a first place with great comments. We both continued to improve and I realised he had the potential to be a great showing pony, as he enjoys being in the ring and has established a lovely ridden show.

“This will be Tigger’s second year at HOYS and we’ve had great fun at the qualifiers, putting in as much training as possible around my busy office job.

“I am so proud of Tigger achieving this much. He is a great representative for the New Forest breed and has a super-chilled, but cheeky character to match.”