Happy 30th Birthday, Over To You! 9 unforgettable moments

TAGS:

The wonderful Over To You is synonymous with the world of eventing, and today (5 June), he celebrates his 30th birthday.

Known as ‘Jack’ at home, the 16hh gelding is Britain’s biggest equine winner of international eventing medals — all of which he won with rider Jeanette Brakewell.

Jack, who is still ridden at home, embarked on his eventing career in 1993, and amassed 2170 British Eventing points until he was retired from competition in 2008.

His career highlights include winning Olympic team silver medals in both Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004. He and Jeanette also won three team gold medals at the 2001, 2003 and 2005 European Championships and also picked up individual silver and team bronze at the 2002 World Equestrian Games in Jerez. He also has a number of top 10 finishes at three- and four-star level, including taking third place at Badminton in 2003 and fourth in 2006 — both times finishing on his dressage score.

Here we take a look back through Over To You’s astonishing career with Jeanette to celebrate his birthday…

1. Jeanette Brakewell and Over to You competing at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney
Jeanette Brakewell and Over to You competing at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney

2. Jumping out of The Lake at Badminton in 2005
BADMINTON, ENGLAND - MAY 7: Jeanette Brakewell of Great Britain on Over To You clears the water jump in the Cross Country Test during the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials at Badminton on May 7, 2005 in Badminton, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

3. Going cross-country at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens
Sport, Olympic Games, Athens, Greece, 17th August 2004, Equestrian, Three Day Eventing, Cross Country, The Water Jump, Jeanette Brakewell of Great Britain riding "Over to You" (Photo by Bob Thomas/Getty Images)

5. Trotting up at the 2005 European Championships at Blenheim
WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: British rider, Jeanette Brakewell takes part with her horse Over to You in trotting up at the vet inspection on the final day of the Blenheim FEI Petplan European Eventing Championship 2005 at Blenheim Palace on Septemer 11, 2005 near Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

6. Showjumping on the final day of the 2000 Olympics in Sydney
19 Sep 2000: Jeanette Brakewell of Great Britain on Over To You during the Equestrian Team Three Day Event Show Jumping at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre on Day Four of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Mandatory Credit: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport

7. Over To You and Jeanette pictured at home in 2013
Over To You (Jack) photographed at Jeanette Brakewell's yard for Horse&Hound, May 2013.

8. Over To You showjumping at his penultimate event in the CIC3* at Chatsworth in 2008
Jeanette Brakewell, Over To You

9. Jeanette gives Over To You a kiss after their dressage test at Badminton in 2007
Jeanette Brakewell and Over To You

10. Jeanette retiring Over To You in the main arena at Burghley in 2008
jeanette brakewell, over to you , horse retiring 2008

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

This latest edition (31 May) is a training special, including a look at the world’s top trainers and whether you should have multiple coaches. Also check out our summer clothing guide, interview with showjumper and recent winner of the Hamburg Derby, Matt Sampson and feature on health problems in miniature horses.