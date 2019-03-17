A country estate with Instagram-worthy views, an immaculate stable yard and the indoor arena of your dreams…

An estate with circa 40 acres of luscious land and a recently constructed equestrian centre of some 21,000 square feet is being offered for sale…

Elm Hill Estate occupies an elevated position with views over the Severn Valley in the county of Worcestershire.

It is situated in the village of Sinton Green, bordering the western banks of the River Severn within the spectacular Malvern Hills. The property is also well placed for access to Worcester (6 miles), Birmingham City Centre (32 miles), Wolverhampton (32 miles) and Cheltenham (32 miles).

Equestrian centres just a stone’s throw away include: Gracelands EC (12.5 miles), Hereford Equestrian (29 miles), Allens Hill (19 miles) and Hillgrove Stud and Training Centre (1o miles).

If you like to show you won’t be far from the Royal Three Counties Show Ground, which is a 35 minute (16 mile) drive away from the door step. Make sure you also get signed up to BSPS Area 15A for a range of local fixtures.

Riding clubs in the area include: Worcester & District, Bromsgrove & District and Malvern Hills Riding Club.

Get involved with the Worcestershire Hunt if you like to head out with hounds and you can use cross-country facilities at Bissell Wood Equestrian Centre (16 miles) or Lincomb Equestrian (11 miles).

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this well-placed equestrian haven does come at a price; £3.5m to be exact.

Come and see if you think Elm Hill lives up to the hype (Hint, it certainly does…)

Set in 40 acres, the property has stunning hacking opportunities around the Worcestershire countryside. There is a 270 degree view across the Severn Valley.

The recently-built equestrian centre includes a main arena measuring 22x42m.

There are also 14 spacious loose boxes, one foaling box, a tack room and a rug room.

In the same building is the staff room as well as a WC and a galleried landing.

In addition the original stable block remains. It incorporates five loose boxes, a feed store and a tack room.

The main house is a Grade II listed country home, which is set in perfectly manicured mature gardens.

It comprises a kitchen at its heart which includes a range of units and a central island. There is a dining area next door.

There are seven bedrooms in total, with six on the first floor and one on the second. The house has several traditional features — such as exposed wooden beams — throughout.

The perfect rural retreat for you and your squad of horses.

