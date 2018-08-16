Can you believe these were all rescue cases? 6 pictures of rescue ponies who wowed the crowds at Equifest

If these heart-warming snaps of rescue ponies strutting their stuff in the show ring doesn’t give you all the warm and fuzzy feelings we don’t know what will.

Equifest, held at the East Of England show ground from 8 — 12 August, hosted its annual rescue pony class, and the World Horse Welfare (WHW) went with a strong contingency of gorgeous steeds from their Penny Farm base, who all stole the hearts of the spectators and judges alike.

Landing the crown was Frodo, who was discovered by World Horse Welfare officer Rachel Andrews when he was a foal.

Take a look at these six photos of rescue ponies from the WHW competing at Equifest:

1. Frodo

Winner of the in-hand traditional rescue class and ridden traditional/native rescue class. He was shown by groom, Nicolle Walmsley.

2. Archie

Archie won overall rescue best condition with re-homer, Lisa Stone.

3. Pixie

Shown by groom Mandy Davidson, Pixie came 2nd in the in-hand one-, two- and three-year-old rescue class and 10th in the in-hand traditional/native rescue class.

4. Tornado

Tornado won the in-hand one-, two- and three-year-old rescue class and came fifth in the in-hand traditional/native rescue class. He was shown by yard supervisor, Karen Wright.

5. Tor

Welsh section A Tor was well placed in the lead rein class with his rehomer Carla Wraith at the bridle and his young jockey Jessica Wraith in the saddle.

6. Frodo, Nellie, Pixie and Tornado

The World Horse Welfare dream team pose for a group shot.