Are these the best evening performances in showing? 15 winners who galloped (or trotted) to victory under the Equifest spotlight

Which combinations shined under the lights of the Equifest evening performances?
1. Pillgrim
Amy Hunter rode her own 15-year-old gelding to claim the amateur supreme followed by overall reserve.
2. Ellister Islay Spruce
The Cuddy-bound Highland stallion was led out by Ross Keys for owner Julie Barton en-route to the M&M in-hand supreme sash.
3. Chiddock Bed Time
The promising 14hh show hunter pony and Bradley Dogan trotted off with the four, five and six-year-old honours.
4. Silverwoods
Labelled as “one to watch for the future” by cob judge Nathan Arnolds, Suzie Hibbard’s classy lightweight went onto take the restricted supreme with Jessica Ely.
5. Bybeck Kingfisher
Amateur M&M champion was the Fell stallion Bybeck Kingfisher and Lauren Nichols.
6. Bracklinn Travis
Also doing it for the Fell ponies was Sam Woolstencroft and Hayley Reynold’s novice stallion Bracklinn Travis, who picked up the rare breeds supreme title.
7. Bee Bye Ely
Leanne Smith rode Bee Bye Ely to land the riding club/Pony Club supreme.
8. Hollycreek Sir Benson
Leading rider was Bronte Hatton and the large hack Hollycreek Sir Benson, who has also qualified for HOYS.
9. Remember Rossmore
Diane Brash gave a flawless gallop with her hunter Remember Rossmore, to net the home-produced supreme.
10. Brindlebrook Little Scoundrel
Not to be out done by her sister, Rebecca Ely was crowned non-native supreme on the 11-year-old gelding who is off to HOYS in the intermediate ranks.
11. Stanley Grange Gilt Edge
Anthony Palmer led Stanley Grange Gilt Edge to be reserve non-native supreme.
12. Lotuspoint Cassius
Despite only been gelded a few months ago, this mannerly Shetland took his rider Olivia Brightmore to claim the novice, M&M and overall supreme of show titles.
13. Anchor Gooseberry
Anchor Gooseberry — who has booked her HOYS place as an open pony — was lead-rein champion with Archie Nicoll in the saddle.
14. Malby Mahyong
Brooke Pickering was certainly one of the most consistent riders of the show as she landed both M&M and plaited working hunter sashes. Pictured here is her M&M victor, the Welsh section A Malby Mahyong.
15. Pendancer Micky Bricks
Hayley Dolby scored a tidy £500 prize when she won the first ever Equifest bitless bridle championship with the working hunter classes winner, her own Welsh cob gelding Pendancer Mickey Bricks.
(Photos by Squidge Photography)