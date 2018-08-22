Are these the best evening performances in showing? 15 winners who galloped (or trotted) to victory under the Equifest spotlight

Which combinations shined under the lights of the Equifest evening performances?

1. Pillgrim

Amy Hunter rode her own 15-year-old gelding to claim the amateur supreme followed by overall reserve.

2. Ellister Islay Spruce

The Cuddy-bound Highland stallion was led out by Ross Keys for owner Julie Barton en-route to the M&M in-hand supreme sash.

3. Chiddock Bed Time

The promising 14hh show hunter pony and Bradley Dogan trotted off with the four, five and six-year-old honours.

4. Silverwoods

Labelled as “one to watch for the future” by cob judge Nathan Arnolds, Suzie Hibbard’s classy lightweight went onto take the restricted supreme with Jessica Ely.

5. Bybeck Kingfisher

Amateur M&M champion was the Fell stallion Bybeck Kingfisher and Lauren Nichols.

6. Bracklinn Travis

Also doing it for the Fell ponies was Sam Woolstencroft and Hayley Reynold’s novice stallion Bracklinn Travis, who picked up the rare breeds supreme title.

7. Bee Bye Ely

Leanne Smith rode Bee Bye Ely to land the riding club/Pony Club supreme.

8. Hollycreek Sir Benson

Leading rider was Bronte Hatton and the large hack Hollycreek Sir Benson, who has also qualified for HOYS.

9. Remember Rossmore

Diane Brash gave a flawless gallop with her hunter Remember Rossmore, to net the home-produced supreme.

10. Brindlebrook Little Scoundrel

Not to be out done by her sister, Rebecca Ely was crowned non-native supreme on the 11-year-old gelding who is off to HOYS in the intermediate ranks.

11. Stanley Grange Gilt Edge

Anthony Palmer led Stanley Grange Gilt Edge to be reserve non-native supreme.

12. Lotuspoint Cassius

Despite only been gelded a few months ago, this mannerly Shetland took his rider Olivia Brightmore to claim the novice, M&M and overall supreme of show titles.

13. Anchor Gooseberry

Anchor Gooseberry — who has booked her HOYS place as an open pony — was lead-rein champion with Archie Nicoll in the saddle.

14. Malby Mahyong

Brooke Pickering was certainly one of the most consistent riders of the show as she landed both M&M and plaited working hunter sashes. Pictured here is her M&M victor, the Welsh section A Malby Mahyong.

15. Pendancer Micky Bricks

Hayley Dolby scored a tidy £500 prize when she won the first ever Equifest bitless bridle championship with the working hunter classes winner, her own Welsh cob gelding Pendancer Mickey Bricks.

(Photos by Squidge Photography)

