An old hunting lodge with with unrivalled off-road hacking, seashore views and a rich history…

A former hunting lodge set in Instagram-worthy countryside, with sweeping views over Porlock Bay, deserves a loving new resident after the previous owner — who was the old master of the Devon and Somerset Staghounds — suddenly passed away.

West Hacketty is regarded as a “magnificent country residence” by agents at Fine & Country.

The home is located within a mile of the Exmoor village of Porlock. It takes full advantage of the surrounding views which stretch over the village towards the Bristol Channel and National Trust countryside. The village is within a mile and caters for all everyday needs including supermarkets, a chemist, butcher, bakery, post office and a variety of other independent shops. Minehead is five miles away.

As your new home is rooted in hunting history, it would be rude not to take advantage of the excellent packs on your doorstep. You will be slap bang in the middle of Devon and Somerset Staghounds territory and the Mendip Farmers and West Somerset Vale Hunts are also not far away.

Equestrian centres within a drivable distance include: Kings Sedgemoor (38 miles), Cannington (28 miles) and Chard Equestrian (46 miles).

The amazing cross-country facilities on offer at Mendip Plains Equestrian Centre are 60 miles away.

If you prefer to show, sign up to BSPS Area 13B for a range of local fixtures.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country a splurge on this countryside haven will set you back exactly £765,000.

Are you hunting mad and ready to take on West Hacketty?

The real selling point of this property is the jaw-dropping setting. There is plenty of hacking and you can go for miles and not touch a road…

There is stabling for six horses. The land and stables adjoin a woodland at the rear of the property where there is also a field with shelter and access out into Doverhay Lane. The stable yard has mains water, drainage and electricity.

As well as formal gardens, there is just uner 5.5 acres of land which includes a paddock and woodland. Outside you also find a heated, covered swimming pool.

The home was built in 1915 by the Clifford family. Traditional features include stone elevations with circular bays and chimney stacks. The original grand entrance and the principle reception rooms have been retained.

The generously proportioned accommodation is equipped with oil-fired central heating and is arranged over two floors. There are four bedrooms in total.

The home is entered through a heavy studded door, which leads to the reception hall with painted cut stone walls, leaded windows and flagstone flooring.

