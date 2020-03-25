9 superstar in-handers who caught the eye last show season

With the cancellation or postponement of all shows for the forseable, it’s going to be a hard few months for the showing community.

However, in an attempt to keep our spirits up let’s throw it back to happier times and a select batch of in-hand horses and ponies who shone in the show ring.

Which one is your winner?

1. Custom Made The Watchman

Laura Matthews’ stunning traditional and handler John Cutts had their centre line moment at the CHAPS championships in August. The stallion took home the sash for the youngstock supreme before landing the overall supreme of show.

2. Springwater Tactician

The Dartmoor colt (Hisley Diplomat x Springwater Tatyana) — who has now been gelded and is persuing a career as a lead-rein pony — was TopSpec supreme in-hand champion at NPS Area 4 with producer Craig Elenor.

3. Rhos Exotic

Jill Godden’s riding pony (Derwent Rainbow Bandit x Rhos Eloquence) was crowned in-hand supreme under glorious sunshine at Royal Norfolk in June.



4. Betws Onid

The big-moving Welsh section A stallion (Garnelog Arwr x Betws Awyr) trotted to victory at the National Welsh Championships for owners Sue Kernan and Aimee Stunt and handler Tom Clark.

5. Greenhall Treasure Island

The then three-year-old gelding by Island Commander, owned by Gill Day, was hunter youngstock champion at the Great Yorkshire with producer Robert Walker at the bridle.

6. Dhanak Prudence

The Chesnut mare (Dhanak RS x Dhanak Petruska) scooped the Welsh section C breed title at the Royal Highland show.

7. Hillocks Morning Watch

Supreme at Hambleton was Kyle Baboth leading this then two-year-old son of Tiger Attack.

8. Ready Teddy Go

Another CHAPS champs victor was the red and white traditional stallion Ready Teddy Go who won the in-hand native, cob and traditional of the year accolade.

9. King Arthur

Emma Message led Lucinda Baldry’s veteran pony to take the senior showing title at Royal Windsor.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free.