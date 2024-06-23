



There are 23 horse and rider combinations making up the 2024 Hickstead Derby entries, with an afternoon’s top sport on the cards.

A mix of veterans and class debutants are on the start list for the 62nd anniversary of the class, including last year’s runners-up William Funnell and Doublon, who will be bidding for a record fifth Derby win for William.

The 2024 Hickstead Derby entries are:

Alexander Butler and Pico, a 13-year-old stallion owned by the Tirnaskea Stud

Derek McCoppin and Adonis Van Erpekom Z, a 10-year-old stallion owned by Bonnie Smith

Ella Dalton on Hurricane VDL, a 12-year-old gelding owned by Elisha Simmons

Christopher Franks on Irving VG, an 11-year-old stallion owned by Louise Barr

Shane Breen on Fanfare De Beaufour, a nine-year-old stallion owned by Michael Duffy

Ahmed Alabidi on Ardfinnan Son, a 17-year-old stallion owned by Jenny Ryan

Emeric George on Dune Du Ru, an 11-year-old mare owned by SARL Urainie

Ellen Whitaker on Demi Louvo, an 11-year-old mare owned by N Mckibbin, and A, K and S Port

Sally Goding on D’Amour Du Nenuphar, an 11-year-old are owned by Yash Nensee

Mathies Ruder, on For Freedom EKT, a 12-year-old stallion owned by Erik Welling

Gemma Stevens on Envoy Merelsnest Z, an 11-year-old stallion owned by the Dime Bar Syndicate

Joseph Clayton on Gentlemen VH Veldhof, an 18-year-old stallion owned by the Unex Competition Yard

Henry Turrell with Rocco, his own 13-year-old stallion

Robert Whitaker on Evert, a 15-year-old gelding owned by Caroline Blatchford

Ezequiel Andres Ferro Menendez on Celli, a 12-year-old mare owned by Torsten Ritter

Dermott Lennon on Gelvins Touch, an 18-year-old stallion owned by Victoria Loane

Sebastian Hughes on Colorado Volo, his own 12-year-old gelding

Carlos Eduardo Mota Ribas on Juan Van’t Arkelhof, a 15-year-old gelding owned b the rider and K&R Horses BVBA

Sammie Jo Coffin and Chaccomo Blue, a 14-year-old gelding owned by Brian O’Malley

William Funnell on Dublon, owned by Barbara Hester and Yoshiaki Oiwa

Guy Williams on Mr Blue Sky UK, a 15-year-old gelding owned by Elaine Annis

William Whitaker on Flamboyant III, a 14-year-old gelding owned by Victoria Smith

Shane Breen on Nows The Time, a 12-year-old gelding owned by Daisy Bathe

The class starts in the International Arena at 3pm today (23 June).

