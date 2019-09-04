Fancy jumping these? Take a look at the 2019 Burghley cross-country course

The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course looks set to be a true challenge for this year’s competitors.
The CCI5*-L course features 27 fences over four miles through the iconic Lincolnshire parkland, designed by Captain Mark Phillips and built by Philip Herbert and his team.
Take a look at what horses and riders will tackle on cross-country day (Saturday, 7 September)
Fence 1: Lambert’s Sofa
Fence 2: Flower Bed
Fence 3: Pol Roger Table
Fence 4a, b, c: Land Rover Fountain
Fence 5a and b: Discovery Valley — over the hanging log then five strides to the double brush on the mound
Fence 6a and b: Rolex Grand Slam Triple Brush — direct route one jumping effort at the arrowhead brush over the ditch; longer option two narrow brushes with a ditch between them
Fence 7a, b, c and d: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit — various options here; riders can avoid going down the enormous drop
Fence 8a, b, c and d: Discovery Valley
Fence 9a and b: Flight Hangar — option of a rolltop with a drop on landing or a rolltop on flatter ground followed by a hedge
Fence 10a, b, c and 11a and b: Land Rover Trout Hatchery
Fence 12: Captain’s Log:
Fence 13a, b, c and d: Joules at the Maltings
Fence 14a, b, c and d: Rolex Combination
Fence 15: Horse Sport Ireland Flyover
Fence 16a, b: Land Rover at the Lake
Fence 17: Winners’ Avenue
Fence 18: Cottesmore Leap
Fence 19a, b and c: Keeper’s Brushes
Fence 20a, b, c, d and e: Clarence Court
Fence 21: Pardubice
Fence 22: Collyweston Slate Mine
Fences 23a and b: Anniversary Splash
Fence 24 and 25: Lion Bridge
Fence 26: Parasols
Fence 27: Land Rover Finale
