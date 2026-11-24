Canadian Olympic showjumper John Pearce has died aged 66, four months after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

A spokesperson for his family confirmed he died peacefully at home, in Colorado, United States, on 21 November.

John was a highly respected showjumper and trainer. He was part of the Canadian team at the 1998 World Equestrian Games in Rome, with Vagabond. In 2000 John and Vagabond helped Canada to ninth place at the Sydney Olympics.

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John rode at three World Cup Finals; 1992 on Super Trooper, 1999 with Vagabond and 2007 on Archie Bunker. In 2010 he and Chianto were part of the team that finished fifth at the World Equestrian Games in Kentucky, where they were eighth individually.

“Many know John as an Olympic and World Cup rider and trainer who has left an incredible mark on the equestrian community. But those who have had the privilege of knowing him beyond the ring know that his greatest accomplishments go far beyond his riding career,” said a family spokesperson.

“John is a remarkable friend, mentor, and horseman but above all, a loving husband to Gretchen and a devoted father to their 13-year-old son Jaxon.”

Canadian venue Spruce Meadows is among those to pay tribute to John.

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“John was a member of the team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and was part of the team that won the 2006 BMO Nations’ Cup at Spruce Meadows. This was Canada’s first-ever victory in the competition since its inception,” said a Spruce Meadows spokesperson.

“His contribution to Canadian showjumping will forever be part of this milestone moment in Spruce Meadows history and a proud chapter in our sport’s legacy.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to John’s family, friends, teammates and all those who had the privilege of knowing and competing alongside him.”