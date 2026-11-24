Long-standing British Eventing (BE) venue West Wilts has announced it is leaving the calendar – as it looks to a new chapter.

West Wilts Equestrian Centre, which ran three fixtures up to BE100 level in June, August and September, will not host BE next year – instead offering unaffiliated, Jump X and hunter trials. The venue is also host to British Dressage and British Showjumping competitions.

“After a great deal of thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision that we will not be running any further BE horse trials at West Wilts,” said the organising team.

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“Having successfully run over 90 events, something which we are very proud of, we had always hoped to reach that rather special milestone of 100 completed events. Sadly, we have come to the realisation that, for a number of reasons, it is no longer viable for us to achieve that milestone.”

West Wilts was among the venues affected by challenging drought conditions this year; it had to abandon its August and September events.

“It is sad that our BE journey came to an end with two cancellations this season. We had worked really hard to prepare the ground in anticipation of the forecasted rain, which, as it turned out, never arrived. However, we know that the decisions we make have to take account of the bigger picture, and we have to do what we believe is right,” said the organisers.

“We were genuinely touched by the large number of messages and emails we received, with so many people thanking us for making the decisions we did. Your understanding and kind words have been greatly appreciated and helped reassure us that we made the right call for those events.”

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The organisers said they have “thoroughly enjoyed” hosting the events and thanked everyone who supported them.

“From competitors, volunteers and officials to sponsors, helpers and everyone behind the scenes, your support has meant a great deal to us and we really would not have managed without each and every one of you,” they said.

The team added that “this is not the end of the road”; there are plans to host unaffiliated one-day events, Jump X, hunter trials and “some new additions” in 2027.

“Thank you once again for being part of the last 90-plus events. There have been some wonderful memories, lots of hard work, a few challenges along the way and, above all, we have built a fantastic community of people,” they said.

“We may be closing the door on one chapter, but we hope there are still plenty of exciting opportunities ahead and we look forward to welcoming you to West Wilts over the coming months.

British Eventing chief executive Rosie Williams said BE extends its “sincere thanks” to the West Wilts team for “their long-standing support and commitment to the sport”.

“We are naturally disappointed that West Wilts will no longer be hosting affiliated horse trials, but fully appreciate the challenges faced by event organisers and respect their decision,” she told H&H.

“Having delivered more than 90 BE competitions over the years, West Wilts has made a valuable contribution to the sport, providing opportunities for riders at all levels. We are extremely grateful to everyone involved for their hard work and dedication.

“We wish the team every success with their future plans and look forward to announcing the full BE fixture list for 2027 shortly.”