Grand National winner Neptunes Collonges back in the ribbons

Retired 2012 Grand National winner Neptune Collonges has made a winning return to competition — but this time in the dressage arena.

“Nipper” was retired in a blaze of glory immediately after the race and went to his owner John Hales’ Shropshire base in the summer.

Mr Hales also owns Nick Skelton’s great former showjumpers Arko and Russel.

The 11-year-old grey is now ridden by Mr Hales’ daughter Lisa and they competed in their first dressage competition yesterday (18 November)

They won the Intro A test at Kingswood EC in Albrighton with 79.57%.