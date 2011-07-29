Charlotte Dujardin gets first call-up for Team GB

The British Equestrian Federation has announced three of the four members of its team for the European Dressage Championships in Rotterdam (18-21 August) at Hickstead today.

And Charlotte Dujardin has received her first team callup.

Joining Charlotte and Valegro are Carl Hester and Uthopia and Laura Bechtolsheimer and Mistral Hojris.

Laura will take Andretti as her reserve and Charlotte and Carl will share Fernadez as their spare.

Charlotte told H&H: “I am lost for words — which is very unlike me. As it is my first year [at grand prix level] I didn’t know what to expect.

“It has always been my dream to get on a team with Carl and to have achieved it in my first year is amazing.”

In fact being called up for international duties has taken Charlotte so much by surprise that she does not, as yet, have any music for her kür.

She said she needs something dramatic and “not fairy-like” to suit Valegro.

The fourth member of the British team will be announced on Sunday. In the running are Emile Faure, Henrietta Anderson, Fiona Bigwood and Richard Davison.