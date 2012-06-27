Watch your favourite equestrian discipline on holiday

Instead of booking a traditional horse riding holiday, how about building a holiday around watching one of your favourite disciplines? Check out the suggestions below…

Event: CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival

  • Location: Aachen, Germany
  • What to expect: nine days of top-class equestrian sporting action including showjumping, dressage, eventing, four-in-hand driving and vaulting, plus superb shopping
  • When: late June/early July
  • Fly from: London Gatwick, Heathrow or Stansted to Maastricht, Cologne-Bonn or Düsseldorf
  • Stay in: Aachen – visit www.aachen-tourist.de to find details of local accommodation
  • More info: www.chioaachen.de/en

Event: Kentucky Horse Trials

  • Location: Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington
  • What to expect: making up one of the three Rolex Grand Slam events, Kentucky offers four days of four-star, international eventing action
  • When: late April
  • Fly from: London Gatwick or Heathrow to Lexington
  • Stay in: Lexington – check out the visitor guide on the website
  • More info: www.rk3de.org

Event: CDI**** Fritzens Schindlhof

  • Location: Fritzens, Austria
  • What to expect: three days of four-star international dressage set in the stunning snow-capped hills of Austria
  • When: June
  • Fly from: London Gatwick to Innsbruck
  • Stay in: Fritzens
  • More info: www.schindlhof.at

Event: Luhmühlen CCI****

  • Location: Luhmühlen, Germany
  • What to expect: this international four-star event is part of the HSBC FEI Classics series and promises four days of world-class eventing at its best
  • When: mid June
  • Fly from: most UK airports to Hamburg
  • Stay in: Luhm ¼hlen: the website (below) has details of local accommodation
  • More info: www.luhmuehlen.de

Event: Gucci Paris Masters

  • Location: part of the Salon du Cheval, Paris
  • What to expect: a Parisian version of London’s Olympia, with a mixture of international competition, spectacular equestrian displays and plenty of tradestands
  • When: early December
  • Fly from: Luton to Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport or Orly Airport
  • Stay in: Roissy: a link on the website (below) offers accommodation options
  • More info: www.salon-cheval.com

For other equestrian travel news see H&H magazine (28 June 2012)