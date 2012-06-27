Watch your favourite equestrian discipline on holiday

Instead of booking a traditional horse riding holiday, how about building a holiday around watching one of your favourite disciplines? Check out the suggestions below…

Event: CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival

Location : Aachen, Germany

: Aachen, Germany What to expect : nine days of top-class equestrian sporting action including showjumping, dressage, eventing, four-in-hand driving and vaulting, plus superb shopping

: nine days of top-class equestrian sporting action including showjumping, dressage, eventing, four-in-hand driving and vaulting, plus superb shopping When : late June/early July

: late June/early July Fly from : London Gatwick, Heathrow or Stansted to Maastricht, Cologne-Bonn or Düsseldorf

: London Gatwick, Heathrow or Stansted to Maastricht, Cologne-Bonn or Düsseldorf Stay in : Aachen – visit www.aachen-tourist.de to find details of local accommodation

: Aachen – visit www.aachen-tourist.de to find details of local accommodation More info: www.chioaachen.de/en

Event: Kentucky Horse Trials



Location : Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington

: Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington What to expect : making up one of the three Rolex Grand Slam events, Kentucky offers four days of four-star, international eventing

: making up one of the three Rolex Grand Slam events, Kentucky offers four days of four-star, international When : late April

: late April Fly from : London Gatwick or Heathrow to Lexington

: London Gatwick or Heathrow to Lexington Stay in : Lexington – check out the visitor guide on the website

: Lexington – check out the visitor guide on the website More info: www.rk3de.org

Event: CDI**** Fritzens Schindlhof

Location : Fritzens, Austria

: Fritzens, Austria What to expect : three days of four-star international dressage set in the stunning snow-capped hills of Austria

: three days of four-star international dressage set in the stunning snow-capped hills of Austria When : June

: June Fly from : London Gatwick to Innsbruck

: London Gatwick to Innsbruck Stay in : Fritzens

: Fritzens More info: www.schindlhof.at

Event: Luhmühlen CCI****

Location : Luhmühlen, Germany

: Luhmühlen, Germany What to expect : this international four-star event is part of the HSBC FEI Classics series and promises four days of world-class eventing

: this international four-star event is part of the HSBC FEI Classics series and promises four days of world-class When : mid June

: mid June Fly from : most UK airports to Hamburg

: most UK airports to Hamburg Stay in : Luhm ¼hlen: the website (below) has details of local accommodation

: Luhm ¼hlen: the website (below) has details of local accommodation More info: www.luhmuehlen.de

Event: Gucci Paris Masters

Location : part of the Salon du Cheval, Paris

: part of the Salon du Cheval, Paris What to expect : a Parisian version of London’s Olympia, with a mixture of international competition, spectacular equestrian displays and plenty of tradestands

: a Parisian version of London’s Olympia, with a mixture of international competition, spectacular equestrian displays and plenty of tradestands When : early December

: early December Fly from : Luton to Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport or Orly Airport

: Luton to Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport or Orly Airport Stay in : Roissy: a link on the website (below) offers accommodation options

: Roissy: a link on the website (below) offers accommodation options More info: www.salon-cheval.com

For other equestrian travel news see H&H magazine (28 June 2012)