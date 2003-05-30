Devon is No.1 for horse riders

DEVON (656,413 hectares, 1.07 people per hectare)

HOME OF

Riders: Mary King, Lucy Wiegersma

Horse trials: Bicton and Hatherleigh

Racing: Exeter and Newton Abbot racecourses, trainer Nerys Dutfield

Studs: Whorridge Farm, Maximillian Stud

Shows: Devon Horse Show and Country Fair, Devon County Show, Newnham House Horse Driving Trials, North Devon Show, Honiton Hound Show, South Western Show Jumping Club (Bicton)

Hunting: choice of 24 packs

Others: native Dartmoor and Exmoor ponies. Bicton College, Exeter EC, Red Post SJC

TOTAL SCORE: 256.5 pts

HAMPSHIRE & ISLE OF WIGHT (405,912 hectares, 3.38 people per hectare)

HOME OF

Riders: Lucinda Green, Sarah Bullen, Tony Newbery, Peter Charles, Jennie Loriston-Clarke, Nicky Barrett, Mark Armstrong

Horse trials: Brockenhurst Park, Somerley Park, Tweseldown (left)

Racing: trainers Toby Balding, David Elsworth, Emma Lavelle

Studs: Catherston, Fleetwater

Shows: New Forest and Hampshire County, Romsey

Hunting: choice of eight packs

Other: Wellington Riding, Sparsholt College, Yateley, Langford Farm

TOTAL SCORE: 248.5 pts

SURREY (166,252 hectares, 6.37 people per hectare)

HOME OF

Riders: Blyth Tait, Brynley Powell, Rob Stevens, Pippa and William Funnell, Kyra Kyrklund

Horse trials: Stilemans and Munstead

Racing: Lingfield Park, Sandown Park and Epsom racecourses (above), trainers Jon Akehurst,Simon Dow, Terry Mills, Philip Mitchell

Studs: Furze Hill Stud

Shows: Surrey County Show

Hunting: choice of three packs

Other: Merrist Wood, Guards and Hurtwood Park polo, Vicarage Farm, Ridgewood, Oldencraig

TOTAL SCORE: 224 pts

Best in Wales and Scotland

Welsh winner Dyfed (128.5 pts), which encompasses Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, has no less than 11 hunts, 12 riding schools and 13 Pony Club branches within its boundaries. Glamorgan was second with 106.5.

Riders have access to plenty of bridlepaths and beaches, and the area has enjoyed a recent surge in horse owners – although horses have always played a prominent part of the rural community here.

In Scotland, Strathclyde, which achieved a massive 156.5 points, scored more than twice as many points as runner-up Grampian (78.5).

The region’s Pony Club area representative, Meg Jessiman, says: “The numbers joining the Pony Club are definitely increasing.”

Although several British team event riders have their roots in Scotland, show jumping is the prime occupation here. Indeed, Ayrshire’s Rowallan Activity Centre, which holds competitions every weekend, is on target to become the biggest facility of its kind in Britain.