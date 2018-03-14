World Equestrian Games showjumping results 2018

The first set of World Equestrian Games showjumping results are taken from the team competition and will be revealed on Friday 21 September, while the individual World Equestrian Games showjumping results will be decided on the last day of the World Equestrian Games on Sunday 23 September. This page will be updated with the results as they become available during the competition.

The total penalties incurred by the best three horse and rider combinations from each team count towards the team results, while the individual title is decided by the cumulative total of all the competitions.

The first leg of the showjumping competition sees every horse and rider combination — team and individual — take part. Each rider’s time is converted into penalties — whoever records the fastest round of the day will be given zero penalties and so on down the order to represent the difference between them and the leader.

The second competition, which forms the team final and the second leg of the individual competition, runs over two rounds over two days with a jump-off in the case of teams tied on penalties for first place. All riders take place in round one with only the top 10 teams and 60 best individuals going through to the second round. The team with the least number of penalties are crowned the winners. In the event of a jump-off, all riders take part and penalties, then accumulative time will decide the result. The individual final sees the 25 best placed combinations after the previous three rounds of jumping compete for individual medals. The top 12 after round A progress to round B where they jump in reverse order. The individual world champion will be the rider with the lowest cumulative score from all three competitions.

World Equestrian Games showjumping results

WEG 2014 showjumping team medals

Gold: The Netherlands

Silver: France

Bronze: America

WEG 2014 showjumping individual medals

Gold: Jeroen Dubbeldam (NED)

Silver: Patrice Delaveau (FRA)

Bronze: Beezie Madden (USA)

