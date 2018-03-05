World Equestrian Games eventing results 2018

The final World Equestrian Games eventing results will be announced after the showjumping phase finishes on Sunday 16 September. There will be both team and individual eventing results, plus medals ceremonies for both competitions. This page will be updated with the results as they become available during the competition, while all the World Equestrian Games eventing news will also be available via our website.

All horse and rider combinations will have taken part in all three phases of the competition; dressage, cross-country and showjumping before the World Equestrian Games eventing results are decided. Each combination’s positive dressage score is transferred into penalties, with penalties then added for time and jumping faults collected during the cross-country and showjumping phases. Each horse also has to pass the two veterinary inspections that take place prior to the dressage and prior to the final showjumping phase.

Because eventing is scored in penalty points, the rider or team with the lowest overall score will be the winners. Teams can have up to four riders with three scores to count towards the World Equestrian Games eventing results.

Britain will be aiming to feature prominently in the World Equestrian Games eventing results as they seek to follow up on their strong European championships performance, which included team gold and individual bronze for Nicola Wilson riding Bulana. At the previous World Equestrian Games in 2014 they were unable to break Germany’s stranglehold on the gold, but did collect team silver, while William Fox-Pitt won individual bronze riding Chilli Morning.

World Equestrian Games eventing results

WEG 2014 eventing team medals

Gold: Germany

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: The Netherlands

WEG 2014 eventing individual medals

Gold: Sandra Auffarth (GER) Opgun Louvo

Silver: Michael Jung (GER) FischerRocana FST

Bronze: William Fox-Pitt (GBR) Chilli Morning

