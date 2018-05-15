Meet the pint-sized ponies preparing for the World Equestrian Games

Two pint-sized rescue ponies are the adorable mascots of this summer’s World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, United States.
Star and Huck were adopted by the managers of Tryon Equestrian Partners, Mark and Katherine Bellissimo, in 2016.
The Bellissimos rehomed the pair of ponies from the Peeps Foundation, an organisation dedicated to rescuing miniature horses and giving them a permanent home.
The pair have been inseparable since they were adopted, and have become a popular feature of the Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC), where WEG is being held in September.
“We are delighted that two of our four-legged family members will be able to partake in the Games,” said Katherine.
“We’ve brought them to a few events here at TIEC and down in Wellington, and every time I am impressed at how they touch people’s lives. Their size and personalities make them so approachable, and they thoroughly enjoy interacting with the crowds.
“It will be fantastic to have the two of them here for the fans to engage with during WEG.”
Star and Huck are set to have a full calendar of public appearances as the newly-appointed mascots.
Part of their training includes practising the skills needed for each of the eight FEI disciplines, as they strive to emulate their equine role models. They will sport discipline-specific outfits, as well as mini coolers to match the official WEG coolers, designed by Horseware Ireland.
Fans will be able to buy a variety of Star and Huck merchandise, including a plush toy version of each pony along with a variety of other mascot-branded items that will be available online and on-site during the Games.
Star and Huck also have an official Instagram account, @starandhuck, so equestrians all over the world can follow their WEG journey.
