Rider eliminated under blood rule at World Cup jumping final

Irish rider Denis Lynch has been eliminated in leg two of the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final in Paris tonight (Friday, 13 April) after blood was found on his horse All Star 5.
A statement from the event organisers said: “All Star 5, the horse ridden by Ireland’s Denis Lynch, has been eliminated under FEI jumping rule article 241.3.3 after blood was found on the horse’s flanks in the post competition check.
“Elimination under article 241.3.3 and article 241.3.31 does not imply that there was any intent to injure the horse, but it is crucial that the rules are enforced in order to ensure that horse welfare is protected.”
Denis completed his round with eight faults after lowering the upright third element of the yellow, black and white treble at fence nine and also both the front and back rails on the red and white oxer at fence 13.
H&H attempted to contact Denis but could not reach him.
The relevant part of the FEI jumping rules reads:
“The following paragraphs lay down the reasons for which athletes are eliminated in jumping competitions. The ground jury must enforce elimination under the following circumstances… blood on the horse’s flank(s)”.
The Longines FEI World Cup jumping final continues on Sunday at the AccorHotels Arena when the top 30 competitors after legs one and two progress to the third and final competition but Denis will take no further part in the competition. US rider Beezie Madden, who won the FEI World Cup final in 2013, is currently leading and has a fence in hand over her nearest rival going into leg three.
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Beezie Madden still leads World Cup jumping final; Whitakers progress to Sunday’s last leg
The US rider repeats her first place from yesterday tonight in Paris, while Michael and Robert Whitaker both make the…
Beezie Madden leads after ‘juggling act’ at World Cup final; Whitakers in the hunt
The US was the dominant nation tonight in the first leg of the World Cup jumping final, while Britain’s pair…
Form book upset at World Cup dressage final: ‘It’s Friday 13th; it’s not my day’
Mistakes for the favourite and a personal best for the challenger led to a clean win for the US in…
More from the World Cup final online over the weekend and full report from Paris in the magazine next week (issue dated 19 April).
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.