Willberry Does Badminton: join eventing stars for exciting preview event

Willberry Wonder Pony is preparing for this year’s Badminton Horse Trials with a special preview event.

Willberry Does Badminton takes place next month (11 April) and promises to be an exciting evening for eventing enthusiasts.

The preview event is being held in aid of the late Hannah Francis’ charity as well as the Vale of the White Horse Hunt.

Badminton-bound event riders will be among the guests at the event, which features talks from four-star riders.

Speakers include charity patron Ben Hobday, Tim and Jonelle Price, Kitty King, Spencer Sturmey, Beanie Sturgis, Tom McEwen, Mark Todd and Jonty Evans.

Badminton first-timer Danni Dunn will also be giving a talk, as will new course-designer Eric Winter, who will discuss the changes to the track for 2017.

Tickets for the event cost £35 and include a cocktail reception, hog roast and DJ.

To buy tickets click here.

There will also be an auction with all proceeds going to Willberry Wonder Pony.

The auction went live on 8 February and additional “money can’t buy” items, such as a helicopter ride to Badminton Horse Trials, will be on offer on the night.

The auction can be accessed by clicking here.

The preview evening will take place at Wick Bottom Barn, in Rockley, Wiltshire.

“Hannah Francis’s Willberry Wonder Pony blog made headlines as she fought osteosarcoma with #kickingcancersbutt,” said a spokesman for the event.

“In order to keep her memory alive, and to raise funds, the VWH Hunt is organising this evening, which is sure to be full of laughs.

“Numbers are limited and it’s sure to be a sell-out, so don’t delay in snapping up your tickets!”