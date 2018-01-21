The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Will you slow down now? Poignant picture hoped to make drivers take note

A picture of ponies looking at their dead companion has been shared on social media in a bid to urge motorists to slow down.

The New Forest pony was killed by a car on 8 January. Her mum was among the watching herd.

Surgeons rebuild rider’s crushed face after horrific hacking accident

Surgeons have successfully rebuilt the face of a rider who suffered serious injuries when she was trampled by her horse.

Junior doctor Elizabeth Calton, a paediatric registrar who is currently studying for a PhD, was hacking in woods in October when her horse was spooked by a noise. Multiple fractures.

Olympic eventing champion to ride on German showjumping team

Olympic champion Michael Jung has been selected for the German Nations Cup showjumping squad.

The event rider told H&H he is looking forward to representing his country in a second discipline for the first time. Badminton plans.

Horse & Hound three-day event back for 2018

The Horse & Hound unaffiliated three-day event is back for 2018 – and is set to be bigger and better than before.

After the success of last year’s inaugural grassroots event, it is returning with a new name — the Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing at Keysoe — and will run from 25 to 28 May. ‘It’s going to be wonderful’

Facebook ‘experts’ and keyboard warriors: H&H responds

The other day, a horse owner asked for advice on Facebook. Nothing unusual about that.

It was an eloquent, articulate post, asking for people’s opinions on how the owner should deal with a situation involving an aggressive horse. But what did the comments say?

‘I always do it before Badminton’: eventer who broke back faces race to be fit

An eventer who fractured a vertebra and broke 10 ribs in a hunting fall is battling to be fit in time to compete at Badminton.

Serena McGregor was out with the Pytchley on Wednesday (17 January) when her horse slipped and fell on landing. ‘It’s pretty painful’.

‘Sometimes horses find you’: rider pays tribute to exceptional eventer

Vicky Brake has paid tribute to her exceptional four-star campaigner Looks Like Fun (“Sam”) who has died aged 22.

Sam’s eventing career spanned 11 years and included 12 CCI4* starts. Good memories.

