Top prizes on offer at first Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage

H&H and Sheepgate Equestrian are thrilled to announce that the Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage is to run for the first time this summer.

The three-day unaffiliated competition will take place at the Lincolnshire venue from July 20 to 22.

The exciting event features championship classes from intro to medium level, as well as warm-up and evening freestyle competitions, and a prize fund of about £1,000 per level, including winners’ rugs and top-quality prizes.

H&H content director Sarah Jenkins said: “A large percentage of Horse & Hound readers are successful, keen amateur riders.

“Readers and their trainers told us how much they and their clients would value a Horse & Hound dressage event — somewhere they could go and expect everything they would take for granted at an affiliated competition in terms of facilities and judges, plus great prizes; Horse & Hound rug, anyone? — and of course coverage in H&H’s magazine, website and social media channels.”

The launch of the event follows the success of last year’s inaugural H&H eventing festival at Keysoe, which returns this May.

“Having spent five years as dressage editor at H&H, this is one I’m particularly excited about,” Sarah said.

“I’ve spent a great many hours at dressage championships and know that the crowds are passionate, knowledgeable and have high expectations — of themselves and others.

“I’m looking forward to bringing those dressage aficionados this new event, with a bit of H&H magic thrown in. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Combinations at each level will take part in classes on the Saturday and Sunday, the combined scores from which will determine each championship. The extra warm-up classes will run on all three days, with the freestyles on the Saturday evening.

And as well as the dressage, competitors are invited to a drinks reception on the Friday, a hog roast on the Saturday and more evening entertainment, giving all the buzz of a stay-away championship.

“We run great shows here and H&H is the magazine; let’s put the best magazine with the best shows and see what we get!” said Sheepgate owner Sarah Payne.

“If you want a well-run show, with great facilities, without feeling pressurised – I think with dressage, we can sometimes take it too seriously – you can come and have a great time at Sheepgate.

“Our motto is ‘Well worth the journey’, and we stand by that.”

For more information, visit the H&H Festival of Dressage page.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.