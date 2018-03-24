Join top eventers in 100-mile hacking challenge

Top British event riders Gemma Tattersall and Harry Meade have joined a 100-mile hacking challenge to help equines in need throughout the world.

Welfare charity Brooke launched My Hackathon last year, with dressage star Charlotte Dujardin among the high-profile personalities joining the challenge.

This year four-star eventers Harry Meade and Gemma Tattersall will also be taking part, as well as British eventing team performance manager, Dickie Waygood, and top dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer.

The challenge is open to all riders and involves hacking 100 miles in 100 days to raise £100 for the Brooke. The funds will help improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules, as well as the people who depend on them.

Gemma explained why she was keen to take part.

“Hacking is a huge part of my horses’ fitness routine,” she said. “Join me and my team in supporting Brooke, and sign up to My Hackathon.”

Dickie, who is already a Brooke ambassador, shared his support for the fundraiser.

“I’m proud to support Brooke’s My Hackathon,” he said. “Hacking is essential for a healthy, happy horse, and it’s good for you too. With spring just on the horizon the time is perfect to get out there, ride and raise funds for this wonderful cause.

“Working horses, donkeys and mules around the world will thank you for it!”

Harry added, “if you want a challenge this summer, join me and support Brooke’s My Hackathon.”

Visit thebrooke.org/myhackathon to find out more and sign up. The challenge is free to enter and prizes, including certificates, badges and rosettes, will be awarded to those who reach or exceed their goal of £100.

Brooke estimates that it costs £4.50 to reach one animal through their work overseas, which means that with a fundraising target of £100, each rider will be helping a horse like theirs with every four-and-a-half miles they hack.

In 2017, hackers helped raise £20,000, which provided assistance for is the equivalent of 4,444 horses, donkeys or mules.

Riders are encouraged to share pictures of their rides using the hashtag #MyHackathon

Claire Harker, who runs the Instagram account @life_through_the_ears, raised over £450 for Brooke when she took part in My Hackathon last year, and is keen to take part again with her horse, Rock.

“We can’t wait to get involved with My Hackathon this year,” she said. “Rock and I had a great time last year and we’re really looking forward to clocking up another 100 miles for Brooke.”

Every Horse Remembered

This year My Hackathon will incorporate Every Horse Remembered, Brooke’s campaign for 2018 that marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Sunday 1 July marks the anniversary of the battle of the Somme, which took place in 1916 and claimed the lives of thousands of soldiers and horses.

This will also be Brooke’s “Hack To Remember” day, where riders are encouraged to hack out to honour the horses, donkeys and mules of the past.

My Hackathon runs until the end of October 2018.

