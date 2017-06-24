Therapy pony with ‘magic touch’ brings joy to disabled children

A big-hearted therapy pony is continuing to help sick and disabled children at the ripe old age of 24.

Paediatric chiropractor Alison Ramseier took in the pony 16 years ago, when she first spotted his “magic touch” with children. The chestnut gelding inspired her to set up a riding school for children with disabilities and special needs.

“I had treated a few kids with disabilities and they couldn’t raise their hands,” said Alison.

“The second they walked past Dillon’s stable, which was next to the chiropractic room, they would be able to.

“That’s when I first started to think about equine therapy.”

He became a popular annual visitor to Worcester Children’s Hospital around Christmas time, dressed as a reindeer to help Santa deliver presents.

“During his visits all sorts of children would come out — those excited and happy, and those wheelchair-bound, drips in arms and possibly experiencing their last Christmas,” added Alison.

“Dillon gave his all to every one of these kids. He was sometimes a little worried by the machinery, but he understood his job and still offered kisses and cuddles, bringing a smile to their face at Christmas, and a tear to all those watching.”

Dillon has now “hung up his hooves” on hospital visits as he finds travelling difficult, but continues to help children at his equine therapy school home in Staffordshire.

