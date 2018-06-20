Death threats made to rider banned from show for whip use

British showjumper Ben Talbot said he plans to take a break from the sport after receiving death threats in response to his riding at a show in Germany this week.

The rider was barred from the four-star competition at Gros Viegeln for his reaction to his ride Everglade’s refusal at the water in a two-phase competition.

Video of the incident shows Ben repeatedly hitting the horse with his whip, and kicking him, after the stop. A man shouts, the bell is rung and Ben can be heard asking to go to the judges’ box.

The rider told H&H his actions were “inexcusable”.

“It was really stupid of me to do that,” he said.

“It was inexcusable and I’m not trying to defend myself in any way but the horse had been having a problem at water for a couple of weeks.”

Ben said the nine-year-old KWPN gelding had been eliminated every day at the water at a show the week before and that with training, he thought he had overcome the issue.

“I felt under an enormous amount of pressure from the people who co-owned the horse with me. I felt that if he stopped at water again, they’d take him away from me, which would be a disaster.

“That’s happened now; he’s gone to another rider. He’s not in my stable any more.” The co-owners, when contacted by H&H, declined to comment.

Ben said the public reaction to the incident has contributed to his decision to take a break from the sport.

“Whether that’s for six months, a year or for ever, I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t want this any more.

“I don’t want the death threats – I had to close my Facebook page because of the multiple death threats – it’s been absolutely horrible.

“What I did was 100% wrong but people don’t see the back story, or what was going on around it.

“It’s a sport I love, and I love my horses – [my 18-year-old ride] Sacramento’s co-owner’s said when he retires, which I think will be now, he can stay with me for the rest of his life, as my pet.”

A statement from the show said Ben “punished his horse very sharply” and that the judges’ decision to disqualify him was unanimous.

Judge Holger Wulschner said he could not understand such behaviour and that he wanted to take a stand and set an example.

H&H has contacted the FEI to see if it is to take any action as a result of the incident.

