Severe weather warning: latest cancellation updates

Wide-spread cancellations have hit the equestrian world this week as the severe weather scuppers riders’ plans to start their spring competition season this week.



H&H brings you the latest updates from fixtures — this list will be updated frequently until 6pm on Friday (2 March) evening. Organisers and venues that would like their updates included should email lucy.elder@timeinc.com

Updates: 1 March, 6.11pm: The first day of Moreton Horse Trials (3-4 March) has been abandoned. A site inspection will take place tomorrow, after which a decision will be made as to whether the event will go ahead on the Sunday 1 March, 4.23pm: The Beaufort point-to-point, which was due to be held at Didmarton on 3 March, has been postponed. Organisers are working to find an alternative date 1 March, 3.20pm: The following British Showjumping fixtures have been cancelled this week: Petely Wood (3 March), Field House (4 March), Dorset Showground (3 March), Rockrose (4 March), Addington Manor (2-4 March), Moorhouse (4 March), Arena UK (3-4 March), Blue Ridge (3 March), Duckhurst (3-4 March), Ian Stark Equestrian Centre (4 March), Forest Edge Arena (2-3 March), Bishop Burton (2-4 March), Crofton (2 March). More information can be found here 1 March, 3pm: The Thurlow point-to-point at Horseheath, which had been rescheduled to 4 March, has now been abandoned. Organisers are hoping to rearrange the fixture, but this will not be within the next two weeks 1 March, 12.39pm: Evening racing at Chelmsford City has been abandoned today 1 March, 12.28pm: Rockrose Equestrian Centre and Dorset Showground are the latest venues to cancel their British Showjumping fixtures this week. For a full list, click here 1 March, 11.58am: Aston-le-walls Horse Trials (3-4 March) has been abandoned 1 March, 11am: The Mid Surrey Farmers’ Draghounds point-to-point, which was scheduled to run on 4 March at Godstone, has been cancelled 1 March, 10.09am: Isleham Horse Trials (3-4 March) has been abandoned due to the weather 1 March, 10am: The small pony premier show at Arena UK, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed. More details to follow. 1 March, 9.55am: Racing has been abandoned at at Kempton today and Newbury tomorrow 1 March, 9.54am: Epworth Horse Trials (3-4 March) has been abandoned due to the weather 1 March, 9.52am: Quainton Stud has cancelled its affiliated dressage show that was scheduled for 3 March 1 March, 9.50am: Wellington has cancelled its affiliated dressage regional championships, more details to follow 28 February, 6.28pm : Summerhouse Equestrian Centre has postponed its affiliated dressage regional championships. The fixture was set to take place this week and has been moved to 7-9 March. For more details, click here 28 February, 5.22pm: The Brecon & Talybont point-to-point at Llanfrynach on 3 March has been abandoned following an inspection earlier this afternoon.

“The chief steward has concluded that with the course being currently frost-bound and with sub-zero temperatures, that it will not recover sufficiently in time for racing on Saturday, even without snow on the ground,” said a statement from the organisers.

“Any new date for the potential to re-run this meeting will be discussed and any decisions made with regards to that will be announced in due course.” 28 February, 4.54pm: Isleham Horse Trials has posted the following message on its Facebook page : “Thank you for your comments we love starting the season and we are doing everything we can to run but this weather with unfortunately make the decision for us.

“As posted yesterday decision will be made early Friday morning.

“We do have snow now started 6 am and has snowed on and off but now current situation bright sunshine.”

It will be posting further updates on its Facebook page and the BE website. 28 February, 4.30pm : The Derwent point-to-point, due to be held at Charm Park on 4 March, has been cancelled as the course is currently under between four and five inches of snow, with more forecast. Organisers are hoping to rearrange the fixture. 28 February, 3.54pm: The Thurlow Hunt point-to-point at Horseheath has been moved from 3 March to 4 March, subject to approval by the Point-to-Point Secretaries Association. A further decision about moving and running this meeting on 4 March is expected to be made by 9am tomorrow (Thursday, 1 March) 28 February, 3.30pm: Racing has been abandoned today at Wincanton, Market Rasen, Musselburgh and Newcastle; tomorrow at Ludlow and Taunton and at Doncaster on Friday. Racing has also been abandoned at Kelso on Saturday (3 March) 28 February, 3pm: A British Dressage (BD) spokesman said the organisation is aware members have expressed concerns about its competitions going ahead over the coming days due to the weather forecasts.“We are monitoring the situation closely and in discussion with the relevant venues, including Summerhouse who are hosting the Regionals from Thursday 1 to Saturday 3 March,” he added.

“The decision whether or not to abandon or postpone events ultimately sits with the organiser, but the venue must be deemed to be safe for members to compete as the welfare of our riders and horses remains paramount.

“At the moment there is no snow at Summerhouse and conditions are fine to go ahead, although the venue is within the amber warning zone from the Met Office so this will remain under regular review.

“Members will need to make their own informed decisions as to whether or not it is safe to travel from their individual locations. We would strongly recommend that all competitors follow the advice provided by the Met Office.

British Eventing (BE) is hoping events will go ahead this weekend, but will keep members updated as soon as it has information. It is asking members to ensure their mobile number is up to date on your entry, and in the mobile field of 'my Details', which can be found under the membership pages. BE will text members in the case of abandonment. The organisation is also urging competitors to check the event schedule page on the BE website or telephone the hotline (02477 087800) ahead of their journey to make sure the event is still due to go ahead.


