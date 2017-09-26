‘It’s great to be back’: Sam Griffiths makes winning return from serious injury

Leading Australian eventer Sam Griffiths returned to the eventing circuit with a win on Sunday (24 September) after he seriously injured his neck in a fall at the start of the season.

Sam partnered his 2014 Badminton winner Paulank Brockagh to victory in an open intermediate section at the South of England.

It was his first competitive ride since he learned of his injury in May.

“It was great to be back,” Sam told H&H.

“I was a little bit rusty as I pretty much haven’t ridden for three months and I had only been back riding that week [before the event] — she just looked after me.”

Sam had a fall at Burnham Market in April and had a sore neck afterwards, but kept riding as the crack was “missed on an X-ray”.

About a week after Badminton, the Olympian went to see a specialist and learnt that he had a fracture, so decided to stop riding.

He has been in a neck brace over the summer and has been seeing his specialist every three to four weeks.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: