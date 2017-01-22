Rider seriously injured and horse killed in two road accidents

Police are investigating after a rider suffered a serious injury when her horse was spooked by a tractor.

The 45-year-old woman from Lincolnshire was riding on the A155 in West Keal when the incident happened on January 3.

It is thought that a tractor was travelling behind the horse and overtook it, after which the horse galloped off. The rider, who was thrown off, was later taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

The horse is believed to have been unharmed.

The driver of the tractor — described as a green Claas with red writing — initially stopped but then left the scene.

He later came forward after police issued an appeal. No arrests have been made.

“We are still interested in speaking to anyone who saw the tractor in the area of the incident or witnessed the incident itself who has not yet spoken to police,” a spokesman for the Lincolnshire force said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Lee Gennery, from the roads policing team, on 101, quoting incident number 84 of January 4th.

Second appeal

The incident was one of two horse-related accidents reported on Lincolnshire roads this month.

Last Wednesday (January 11th) a horse was killed after straying on to a busy road near Grantham.

Officers had received several calls from road users at around 7pm that evening to say that three small horses were loose.

One of the animals was in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Zafira and died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries but was later discharged.