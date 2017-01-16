‘We are so grateful for everyone’s love and support’: Phillip Dutton’s stepdaughter in intensive care after fall

Phillip Dutton’s stepdaughter Lee Lee Jones is in hospital following a riding accident.

Lee Lee, who has competed internationally up to one-star level and was 12th in the CCI* at Kentucky in October, was riding at home at the family’s Pennsylvania base when the accident happened just before Christmas.

She was home from university, where she is studying for a masters in social work, and was cantering on the exercise track when the horse she was riding bucked and slipped over.

The horse was not injured, but landed on the 22-year-old.

“She was wearing a helmet, as she does for every ride,” said a statement from Rio 2016 individual eventing bronze medallist Phillip.

“Lee Lee was not alone and an ambulance was called within seconds of the fall.”

He added that once the ambulance arrived, the crew immediately called for an air ambulance, and she was airlifted to Christiana Care Hospital in Delaware.

“After undergoing surgery to relieve swelling in her brain, Lee Lee has been in the intensive care unit under the watchful eyes of the incredible trauma team at Christiana Care,” said Phillip.

“Lee Lee continues to make small but monumental steps forward in her recovery. It will be a long journey to a full recovery but we are encouraged by her strength, determination and will to overcome this horrible accident.”

Phillip plans to stay in Pennsylvania this winter to be with Lee Lee as well as his wife, Evie, and other daughters Mary and Olivia.

He added his competition plans are currently on hold, but anticipates competing possibly in February or March.

“2016 was a year of unbelievable highs and unimaginable lows,” said Phillip. “We are so grateful for everyone’s love and support and request your continued understanding for our privacy as we attend to our most precious Lee Lee.”