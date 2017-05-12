Legendary 128cm jumping pony retires aged 23

A superstar 128cm jumping pony who helped launch the sporting careers of some of the UK and Ireland’s top young showjumpers has been retired aged 23.

Pint-sized showjumper Mathews Girl, whose CV boasts numerous wins at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), Olympia and Pony of the Year Show to name but a few, will enjoy a quieter life.

“Cracker” started her jumping career in Ireland, winning at Dublin Horse Show as an eight-year-old before taking victories in the Irish National Pony Championships and the 128cm grand prix at Cavan.

Her Irish riders included Emily Turkington, Stacey Meegan, Emma Smyth and Emily O’Lone.

Her stellar career on the English jumping circuit took off in 2006 with Millie Allen, who was just seven at the time.

Millie’s father Peter told H&H the pony came as “one of a pair” — the other being the equally talented Flinor Songbird (“Bambi”).

The ponies have been run together from early in their careers and are still inseparable.

“Cracker was a difficult ride at first,” said Peter, adding she would have had enough scope to jump the 14.2hh classes.

“She would buck between her fences — she was a very exuberant ride, a feisty little pony.

“We couldn’t have had a better pair. Millie would not be doing what she is now without [those ponies].

“She always made you smile when you saw her jump.”

It was a condition of sale that the ponies stayed together and the Charles family also enjoyed a string of high-profile victories with the two.

