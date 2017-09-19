Leslie Law thanks those who made Shear L’Eau’s ‘dream’ career possible

Leslie Law has thanked everyone involved involved in the glittering career of his Olympic gold medal-winning ride Shear L’Eau, who has died aged 26.

“Stan”, as the horse was known, died last week aged 26 following a long retirement at Leslie’s US base.

Leslie told H&H the Athens 2004 Olympic gold and his two European team gold medals aboard Stan are among his fondest memories of the “wonderful” horse’s eventing career.

“He was a wonderful character and he had a lot of personality,” said Leslie.

“Competition-wise, he always showed such quality from a very early age.

“The journey he took me on is one you can really only dream about, so it was amazing to live it.”

The grey gelding, by Stan The Man, collected more than 1,400 British Eventing points during his competitive career.

He won individual Olympic gold and team silver at the Athens Games following the controversy over Bettina Hoy and Ringwood Cockatoo crossing the showjumping start line twice.

Leslie and Stan were also part of the gold medal-winning teams at the European Eventing Championships at Punchestown in 2003 and Blenheim in 2005.

The horse’s other competition highlights included two top-10 finishes at Kentucky CCI4* and fifth at Burghley in 2003.

