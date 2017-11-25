Kauto Star Trophy unveiled for jump racing’s £1million Triple Crown

Sporting stars have paid tribute to National Hunt hero Kauto Star’s incredible achievement as the trophy in his name for one of jump racing’s toughest challenges is unveiled.

The Paul Nicholls-trained chaser is the only horse to have won the £1 million Jockey Club’s Chase Triple Crown, which begins today (25 November) with the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

The 32 Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March complete the trio of races in the challenge.

Any horse who can replicated Kauto Star’s 2007 achievement in one season will take home the £1 million bonus plus the unique three-sided trophy, made by Thomas Lyte.

The victorious owner will be able to keep the trophy for ever and will be asked for their permission to name a future bespoke award after their own winner.

“It’s going to take a very special horse,” said Paul.

Cue Card came close in the 2015/16 season with wins at Haydock and Kempton, but fell in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The video released to celebrate the new trophy features British sports stars Mike Tindall, Jamie Redknapp and Samantha Quek, who all have racing connections.

Among the leading members of the racing world who feature in the video are Paul Nicholls, Cue Card’s jockey Paddy Brennan and Jessica Harrington, who had been aiming popular chaser Sizing John at the challenge but sadly revealed this week he would not be running due to the heavy ground and wet forecast.

Jockey Club Racecourses’ chief executive Paul Fisher said he is “delighted” leading names in racing and other sports have taken part in the film.

“The Chase Triple Crown and the £1 million bonus have previously captured the imagination of the racing public and we felt it was only fitting to have a trophy named after the only horse ever to achieve the feat of winning all three races,” he added.

