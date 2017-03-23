Life ban for dealer who kept horses in squalid conditions

Expand How do you know when to report a neglected horse?

On visits to the farm, officers found horses kept in poor condition in dirty stables with no dry area to lie down. Those kept outside were wet and dirty with no shelter.

One pony was found collapsed in a field, covered with rugs and tarpaulin. Following examination by a vet, the decision was made to put him down.

Article continues below...

A second pony was found on the site with injuries and also had to be euthanised.

Further visits were made to the farm and another four horses were taken away and several more put down due to the condition they were in.

In her defence, it is understood Johnson had co-operated with officers, pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had had no previous issues.

She is also the main carer for her mother, who has dementia, and of two others with special needs. One of her friends recently died of cancer and Johnson is now the supporter of her three grown-up children.

Matters started to go downhill from mid-2015 and she was struggling to cope financially.

Johnson, who admitted the charges, was given a 12-week suspended sentence for each offence and ordered to pay almost £3,500, plus a further £80 victim surcharge. She has also been banned from having any further involvement with horses, donkeys or ponies indefinitely.

“By working with voluntary organisations for animal welfare, we were able to ensure the safety of the remaining animals, and make sure the horse dealer was brought to justice,” added Cllr Heath.

“We will also seek to prosecute people who flout the law and don’t adhere to regulations.”

Article continues below...

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday