Showjumper ‘holding strong’ in hospital after car accident

The family of Irish showjumper Jack Dodd has thanked well-wishers for their messages of support since the young rider was seriously injured in a car accident last week.

The 25-year-old rider is currently in a “stable” condition and “holding strong” in hospital in Maastricht, to which he was taken after the collision in Belgium on 30 May.

Jack’s family said he has been getting “fantastic round-the-clock care” to give him the best possible chance of a full recovery from his injuries.

“Firstly, we would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last few days,” they said in a statement yesterday (4 June).

“We wanted to take this opportunity to give an official update on Jack’s condition – he is stable and holding strong, the doctors are keeping him asleep for the time being in order to help his body recover.”

The statement added that Jack’s condition is not life-threatening and that the family will keep supporters informed of any future updates.

Messages of support have poured in on social media for Jack, who grew up in Co. Mayo but moved to Balen, Belgium last year to set up his own breeding and training yard, having previously worked with fellow Irish riders Cameron Hanley, Shane Breen, Cian O’Connor and Bertram Allen.

He was selected for the prestigious FEI Young Riders Academy in 2016, and has represented Ireland, at junior and young rider level, at Nations Cup competitions and European championships.

