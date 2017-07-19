HOYS outlaws unapproved tack for warm-up

A rule change that could result in Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) competitors having to rethink their warm-up strategies is among the tack and clothing changes introduced by the show’s organisers.

The changes apply to riders competing in HOYS qualifiers at shows around the country, as well as at the final, which takes place later this year (4-8 October).

The changes include a new rule on tack, which specifies that competitors “must only use tack and spurs permissible in the ring while on the showground and mounted”.

This means that riders cannot warm up in tack that is not allowed in the ring, then swap into approved tack prior to their class.

The HOYS rulebook states that “whips are not considered tack”, but the new rule could impact on riders who prefer to warm up their horse or pony in boots or bandages.

The rulebook states that “bandages or protective pads are not permissible on any animal’s legs or feet in any class”, and therefore under the new ruling, would not be allowed to be worn when the horse is ridden on the showground.

Competitors are also now prohibited from displaying advertising or team branding on any item of clothing or hat when competing in the ring.

“Manufacturers’ names or labels common to the product” are excluded from this rule.

In addition to these changes, HOYS organisers have reminded competitors that hats should have a plain cover and should be “as per the guidelines set out in the specific class and/or society ruling; black, navy, blue, brown, grey or green as appropriate”.

The new rules came into force earlier this month (7 July 2017).

For more information click here.