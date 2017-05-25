Horse killed and driver and passenger injured in road collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road accident in which a horse being towed in a trailer was killed and the driver and passenger seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the A82 in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, early yesterday evening (Wednesday, May 24).

The Land Rover Defender towing the trailer was travelling south on the road between Duck Bay and the Stoneymollan roundabout at around 6.10pm.

Police believe a Land Rover Discovery which was travelling in the opposite direction crossed into the opposite carriageway, where it collided with the other vehicle.

The 47-year-old driver of the Defender was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where she is described as being in a serious condition.

The 13-year-old female passenger was taken to the same hospital for treatment for a serious injury, while the horse in the trailer died at the scene.

The 59-year-old driver of the Discovery was not injured in the collision.

Inspector Adam McKenzie from the divisional road policing unit based at Dumbarton said: “This was a very serious road crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“If you were on the A82 around the time of the incident and may have seen either of the vehicles involved driving on the road, or witnessed the actual collision, you may be able to assist with our enquiries, and it is important that we speak to you.”

Mr McKenzie urged anyone with information to contact Police Scotland officers at the divisional road policing unit by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3200/24.