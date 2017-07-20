Guy Williams’ top ride sustains leg injury in Aachen

Guy Williams’ top ride Titus has picked up a potentially career-threatening injury during the Nations Cup at Aachen today (20 July).

The 17-year-old gelding was pulled up before the final fence by the British rider and was clearly in discomfort having put a foot in the water jump at fence six.

They were competing in a quartet alongside Scott Brash, Robert Smith and Nigel Coupe and were the first to go in the team, when the son of Lancelot put down with his near-fore leg in the water. The pair went on to have the next three fences down before Guy retired him and dismounted in the ring. The gelding was taken out of the grass arena by a horse ambulance (pictured, below).

“It appears Titus may have strained a ligament,” said the British chef d’equipe Di Lampard. “His leg will be scanned tomorrow by the vet and then we will know more. Obviously, at his age it could be career threatening but we don’t know yet — fingers crossed it won’t be. Guy thinks it did happened when Titus stepped back with his front leg in the water.”

The French-based showjumper has enjoyed success with the gelding, owned jointly by himself and Charlotte Baines, and have made several British team appearances — they were members of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2011 European Championships in Madrid, alongside Nick Skelton, Ben Maher and John Whitaker.

Titus was sold to Australian rider Edwina Tops-Alexander ahead of the London 2012 Olympics — during the round of horse trading before the closing date for Olympic registrations in December 2011. However, Guy regained the ride on the gelding five months later but Titus’ change of nationality meant the pair were no longer in contention for Team GB at the London Olympics.