Severely injured rider reunited with air ambulance ‘heroes’ who saved her life

A rider who shattered her pelvis has returned to thank the air ambulance “heroes” who saved her life.

Gina Exley was hacking out on her homebred mare, Sapphires Magic, in December 2015 when the accident happened.

The pair were 10 minutes from home when the mare is believed to have slipped.

Gina has no memory of the accident nor the 15-minute 999 call she made on her mobile phone.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) took Gina to James Cook University Hospital and she underwent major surgery to pin her pelvis.

The first thing she remembers is being in hospital after the operation and seeing her family.

The mare was not seriously injured.

“When I came back from hospital I was in a wheelchair and I went into the barn to see her,” Gina told H&H.

“She put her head over my shoulder and pulled me to her as if to say ‘you’re here’.

“I could almost see the relief on her face.”

She added that she has been told a man was walking his dog nearby when she had the accident and went over to help, but the mare would not let him near Gina.

“I bred her out of my favourite mare and she is very special,” said Gina, who has competed the 16.3hh mare by Yorkies Midnight Corner up to British Eventing novice level.

“People say they are just animals, but there is definitely more to them than that.”

